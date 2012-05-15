Bristol Palin Received Death Threats For That Blog Post Slamming Obama

Last week in the daily tracking of Bristol Palin’s Patheos blog, Bristol wrote a post slamming President Obama for listening to his daughters, Sasha and Malia, on the issue of gay marriage.



Well, that didn’t go over too well. Even J-Woww tweeted an insult at her. A lot of people also fired back at her in the comments section of her post, including some death threats, she writes in a new post today:

Bullying is in the news lately, for good reason. It’s horrifying to see stories of young people taking their own lives because they can’t see past the hate of others. Around Hollywood, there’s lots of concern and great initiatives to try to encourage more kindness in this world. Then why do I get so many messages telling me I should die?

In her original blog post on the topic last week, Bristol Palin argued that Obama should not have listened listened to his daughters when “evolving” in his position on gay marriage.

She wrote that Obama had taken advice from a couple of teenagers that had watched “one too many episodes of Glee”:

While it’s great to listen to your kids’ ideas, there’s also a time when dads simply need to be dads. In this case, it would’ve been helpful for him to explain to Malia and Sasha that while her friends parents are no doubt lovely people, that’s not a reason to change thousands of years of thinking about marriage. Or that – as great as her friends may be – we know that in general kids do better growing up in a mother/father home. Ideally, fathers help shape their kids’ worldview.

In this situation, it was the other way around. I guess we can be glad that Malia and Sasha aren’t younger, or perhaps today’s press conference might have been about appointing Dora the Explorer as Attorney General because of her success in stopping Swiper the Fox.

Today, she attempted to clarify, saying she was simply trying to point out a “double standard” — that people think her mother, Sarah Palin, can’t make decisions without her husband, yet Obama is applauded for listening to his wife and daughters.

She also, of course, offered a preview of her new reality show [sic’d]:

In fact, this reminds me a little bit of the incident in an L.A. bar that went viral several months ago and will be shown in its entirety in my upcoming new reality tv show. There, a guy started yelling at me and called my mum terrible names, but couldn’t tell me one decent reason why he was filled with so much hate.

