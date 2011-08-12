If You've Ever Wondered What Shooting A Reality Show Really Looks Like, Watch This Video (Starring Bristol Palin)

dailycaller.com



Bristol Palin and Kyle Massey were snapped shooting their new reality show recently.The show, which will air on the BIO channel, is supposed to be all about Palin and Massey living together in L.A.

As you’ll see from this video, achieving that casual tone is no casual feat.

This show is a far cry from a couple cameras following people around — the set basically looks the same as a scripted show, minus the trailers.

Video below.

