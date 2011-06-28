BRISTOL PALIN: My mum Has Decided Whether To Run For President

Photo: Courtesy of FOX and Friends

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin “definitely knows” whether she is running for president in 2012, says her daughter Bristol Palin.Palin told Fox and Friends this morning that her mother’s decision will remain within the Palin family for the time being. But she added that she would be excited about a presidential campaign.



The remarks are especially provocative in light of Sarah Palin’s trip to Iowa today for the premiere of her biopic, “The Undefeated.” There are reports that the 2008 vice presidential candidate is meeting with key Republican activists in the important early voting state, but SarahPAC has denied the rumours.

UPDATE:



