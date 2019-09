That’s right. Bristol Palin has written a memoir.



“Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far” is set to be released on June 24th.

Can’t wait? Neither could we.

ABC News got their hands on an excerpt of the upcoming book and we’ve selected our favourite tidbits as a preview of what’s to come.

The full excerpt can be read here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.