YIKES: Bristol Palin Is Getting Dangerously Close To Calling Levi Johnston A Rapist (VIDEO)

As she continued promoting her memoir, Not Afraid of Life, Bristol Palin sat down with Robin Roberts of “Good Morning America.”



She’s got a new slam on baby daddy Levi Johnston: now Palin says he “stole her virginity.”

(Still, she insists, she’s not “accusing him of date rape.”)

But, in the style of her mother, she’s managed to sum up her feelings in a strange, soundbite-friendly phrase — one that could reshape the story of her and Johnston in the public’s memory.

And yeah, it’ll also be a fun thing for their kid to hear someday.

We don’t often find ourselves in the position of thinking Johnston’s not getting a fair shake — but there’s a first time for everything.

Video below.

