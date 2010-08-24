Bristol Palin Getting Paid $14,000 For Speech To Single mums

Bristol Palin cashes in:



Palin, 19, will receive $14,000 to speak at a benefit at the Louisville Marriot Downtown on behalf of the Lifehouse, [a home for single mothers in Louisville, Kentucky]…

The $125-per-person benefit will raise funds toward plans to double the home’s capacity…

To date, women staying at the program have given birth to 17 babies. Two of the mothers gave up their children for adoption, and the rest chose to raise them. Some of the clients leave the program while still pregnant, she said.

