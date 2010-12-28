Bristol Palin Buys $172,000 House In...Arizona

Make way Main St. America.



Bristol Palin is apparently putting her Dancing With The Stars money to good use. Palin has reportedly purchased a $172,000, five bedroom house in Arizona and, according to the Daily Mail, paid for it in cash.

The two-level, brown stucco house has a tile roof, two and a half baths, a three-car garage, a landscaped front and back yard, and access to a community pool. The house was purchased in May for $137,200 by Michael and Cynthia Smith, a couple from North Dakota. They fixed it up and put it back on the market, and the house went into foreclosure in January of this year. The Bristol bought it this month for $172,000 in cash.

TMZ thinks she’s going to college:

The home is just miles from the Arizona State University school of broadcasting … a school that boasts one of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the country. Bristol has expressed an interest in public speaking.

