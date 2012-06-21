Bristol Palin Slams Mike Huckabee For Trying To 'Create Controversy' Over A Scheduling Mix-Up

dailycaller.com



Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee sparred through blogs and Facebook Tuesday night after Palin failed to appear on Huckabee’s radio show to promote her new Lifetime reality show, Life’s A Tripp. In her absence, Huckabee called Palin “fair game” for criticism since she now seeks the spotlight.

“There’s a different story once the child decides, ‘Hey, I like the limelight. I want to have more of it,'” Huckabee said on his radio show, “Then they are there by their own choice and their own volition. So if you go on Dancing with the Stars, or go on a lecture tour, or do a reality show, then, all bets are off.”

Palin, whose reality show based on her experiences as a single mother premiered last night, shot back at the former governor, writing in her blog that the interview was never formally scheduled.

“His people didn’t schedule my appearance,” Palin said on her blog, which is hosted by the Christian website Patheos. “I’d said I’d do the show, I sent them my phone number, and they apparently neglected to schedule a time. Of course, mix-ups do occur in life.”

Palin scolded Huckabee in turn, saying that he should get his people in line and to stop trying to “create controversy.” Palin threatened that next time she wants an interview, she said she would call Rush Limbaugh instead.

In response, Huckabee posted on his Facebook that, in fact, the opposite had happened. “Our producer has a long email thread going back months with Ms. Palin’s publicist at Lifetime (including a confirmation email prior to the interview). Our producer thought we were doing her a favour by promoting her show. No good deed goes unpunished!”

Want to hear Mike Huckabee's comments?



