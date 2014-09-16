Brisbane Train Station Bins Have Been Welded Shut Following The Raised Terrorism Threat

Queensland rail has upped the security at Brisbane train stations following last week’s announcement that the country’s terror threat level has been raised to high.

The rail service has welded shut bins on some platforms, leaving a message for commuters: “For safety reasons this bin is no longer available. Please take your rubbish with you.”

A Queensland Rail spokeswoman told the ABC, in addition to the bins which in some cases have been replaced with see-through bins, there would also be security personnel, announcements and signage by the end of the week.

“[It will be] asking them just to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and if they notice any unusual activity to report it to the relevant authorities,” she said.

Great work @QueenslandRail! We could never have come up with such a good reason to stop providing services. pic.twitter.com/jyDMttQjQq — Fake Translink (@FakeTranslink1) September 15, 2014

