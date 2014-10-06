Brisbane Police Investigate Murder-Suicide After Smell Complaints Lead To Body In Apartment

Marcus Volke. Source: Facebook.

A chef is believed to have murdered and dismembered his girlfriend, then killed himself after complaints about the smell emanating from their Brisbane apartment led police to investigate.

Marcus Volke, 28, is believed to have fled his brand new, upmarket unit on Commercial Road, Teneriffe, when police visited around 9pm on Saturday. His body was later discovered in an industrial bin in Dath Street. It’s believed he took his own life.

Police were making a welfare check after neighbour said they’d noticed a “foul smell” coming from the apartment since last Wednesday. There are reports that parts of the chef’s Indonesian girlfriend were being cooked in a pot when officers arrived, but this has not been confirmed.

Today, medical waste drums were used to remove material from the property as police investigations continue.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Armitt is appealing for public assistance as part of their investigation.

“We’d like anyone who may have been at the unit complex or around the area… who may have seen anything suspicious to contact police,” he said.

The couple are believed to have met while working on international cruise ships and Volke had only just returned to Australia with his girlfriend. A neighbour, Courtney Reichart, told reporters everyone was stunned by the grisly scene emerging from their two-month-old apartment complex.

“That poor girl has sat there for however many days and we’ve just been walking past, living our lives, and thinking ‘what’s that smell?’” she said.

The Courier-Mail reported that Volke’s mother in Victoria was in shock.

“He was happy and he was coming home for Christmas, everything was normal,” she told the paper.

