Brisbane Lions Coach Michael Voss Sacked Just Hours After Upbeat Press Conference

Getty / Matt Roberts

This is not a good week for AFL coaches.

James Hird’s future at Essendon is under intense speculation in the anti-doping investigation, and now it’s emerged the Brisbane Lions won’t be continuing Michael Voss’s contract.

Voss won three premierships playing for the Lions and the team has recently picked up form in recent weeks, including a come-from behind win against Geelong.

Former Sydney Swans coach Paul Roos is the favourite to replace him.

Players were told the news this afternoon, reports the Courier-Mail.

Speaking in Brisbane earlier today Voss said the speculation around possible points being docked from Essendon over doping allegations meant that the Lions could have a shot at making the finals. It would make their season “well and truly alive”, he said.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.