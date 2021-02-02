Brisbane diagnostics firm Ellume has secured a $303 million deal to manufacture DIY COVID-19 tests for the US

An Australian medical diagnostics firm has secured A$303 million in US government funding to produce at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Ellume will build a new US facility to produce the kits, which it states offer 96% accurate results for about A$40.

The kits, which use a Bluetooth-connected analysis unit and a smartphone app, are also being manufactured in Brisbane.

Brisbane-based medical diagnostics firm Ellume has signed a A$303 million deal with the United States government to produce at-home COVID-19 tests, with the goal of producing more than half a million units per day.

The landmark deal will see the Australian company build its first US manufacturing centre as it prepares to deliver 8.5 million home testing units as part of America’s national coronavirus response plan.

“Our focus is enabling the U.S. to minimize community transmission and reopen as quickly as possible,” Ellume CEO Dr Sean Parsons said in a statement on Monday.

The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test kit allows users to collect their own nasal swabs and place samples in a Bluetooth-connected analysis unit.

Test results can be accessed via smartphone within 15 minutes of testing, with users then able to share the results with healthcare professionals.

The US Food and Drug Administration states Ellume test units have demonstrated 96% accuracy. The tests are slated to cost about AU$40 a piece.

As part of Ellume’s funding agreement with the United States, the company’s Brisbane facility is slated to export 100,000 tests per month for the US market until the new factory is completed.

“We will fulfill the order for these tests at the same time as we ramp up the output across our production facilities, creating more possibilities for retail and private institution use in the future,” Dr Parsons said.

In a statement, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the development was “fantastic news” for the local company.

The news of Ellume’s investment boost comes as the US continues to struggle against the virus.

Health authorities have counted more than one million new cases in the past week, and the nation has sustained nearly 440,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In December, the company said its self-test will work in conjunction with the COVID-19 vaccine to “provide critical support to the United States as it transitions out of the pandemic.”

The over-the-counter testing kit received emergency US Food and Drug Administration authorisation in December 2020, making it the first at-home coronavirus self-test to receive the green light from American authorities.

Business Insider Australia has contacted Ellume regarding regulatory approval for its tests in the Australian market.

