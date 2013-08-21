Bringing John Lennon Back From The Dead Could Be A Canadian Dentist's Greatest Investment

Picture courtesy Getty Images

It could be the greatest comeback in the history of rock.

Forget holograms – if one Canadian dentist’s mad scheme comes off, John Lennon could be once again packing stadiums.

That’s John Lennon v2.0, the clone Dr Michael Zuk hopes to create by sequencing DNA from the tooth he paid more than $30,000 for at an auction in 2011.

At the time, the auction house that sold the tooth, Omega, said it was “too fragile” for DNA testing, but didn’t doubt the provenance of the item.

Lennon gave the tooth to his housekeeper in the 60s, whose son Barry passed it on to Omega. As soon as Dr Zuk got his hands on it, he began hatching his master plan to bring back the dead Beatle.

At the moment, it’s under a microscope in a US lab, where Dr Zuk hopes his $30,000 will become the best investment of his life.

“To potentially say I had a small part in bringing back one of Rock’s greatest stars would be mind-blowing,” he said.

“I am nervous and excited at the possibility that we will be able to fully sequence John Lennon’s DNA, very soon I hope.

“With researchers working on ways to clone mammoths, the same technology certainly could make human cloning a reality.”

If he pulls it off, it’s going to be a copyright battle for the ages.

