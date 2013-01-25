Bring Your Own Device Policies Are Changing The Way We Work Across The Globe

80-nine per cent of IT departments worldwide support bring your own device (BYOD) practices, according to a Cisco Internet Business Solutions Group survey on mobile device usage.

Overall, BYOD tends to be a more popular trend in Asia, Latin America and the U.S., while Europe tends to be more restrictive toward it. Here are a few more findings from the survey:

69% of IT leaders globally think the benefits of BYOD are positive

Most employees feel strongly BYOD offers choice on how, where, and when they work to strike a better balance between their personal lives and work

Overall, executives believe BYOD means greater security concerns and IT support, requiring better mobile policies and cost-reductions

Attitudes toward BYOD are consistent regardless of a company’s size or global reach

The U.S. is the overall leader in BYOD adoption and policy, but it shares first place with India in desktop virtualization

The way things are going, BYOD will only increase, especially in the Americas and Asia. This will have huge implications on the future of the workplace and lead to significant employee-driven improvements in productivity and collaboration. If a company remains against this movement, like many European businesses, it could fall way behind the marketplace.

This article was published by Lindsey Nelson. It originally appeared on SAP and has been republished with permission.

