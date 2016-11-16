Bring your deleted files back from the dead with this program

Accidents happen, like when you delete a file you’re not supposed to. Fortunately, you can undo the damage with Enigma Recovery Professional. This data recovery service lets you bring deleted files back from the brink and even transfer them across devices.
With this data-saving service, you can recover and restore lost data on up to 10 Android, iOS, or SD card devices. With that much freedom, you can easily protect your entire tech arsenal from a devastating data wipe. What’s more, Enigma also lets you transfer existing data from your iOS or Android device to your Mac or Windows computer for even more control over your data.
A lifetime subscription to Enigma Recovery Professional would normally run you $208 AUD, but Business Inside readers can sign up for only $62.54 AUD [$48 USD].
Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.