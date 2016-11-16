Bring your deleted files back from the dead with this program

Accidents happen, like when you delete a file you’re not supposed to. Fortunately, you can undo the damage with Enigma Recovery Professional. This data recovery service lets you bring deleted files back from the brink and even transfer them across devices.

With this data-saving service, you can recover and restore lost data on up to 10 Android, iOS, or SD card devices. With that much freedom, you can easily protect your entire tech arsenal from a devastating data wipe. What’s more, Enigma also lets you transfer existing data from your iOS or Android device to your Mac or Windows computer for even more control over your data.

A lifetime subscription to Enigma Recovery Professional would normally run you $208 AUD, but Business Inside readers can sign up for only $62.54 AUD [$48 USD].

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.