20 details you probably missed in 'Bring It On"

Universal Pictures ‘Bring It On’ has a few sneaky details you may have missed.

“Bring It On” (2000) premiered 20 years ago and, since then, the teen flick has inspired five sequels.

But even avid fans may not have caught all these details and hidden gems throughout the early-2000s rom-com.

A few wardrobe pieces, like Torrance’s necklace and Courtney’s shorts, get re-worn throughout the film.

Torrance’s room is filled with fun trinkets and posters that viewers can spot in the background of several scenes.

The first “Bring It On” movie was released in 2000 and, since then, five other films have been added to the franchise.

In the 20 years since the teen rom-com was released, plenty of other shows and movies about cheerleading have also grown in popularity. But there’s something iconic and nostalgic about the original film.

Read on for some details, references, and hidden gems that even eagle-eyed fans might’ve missed in “Bring It On.”

Torrance drove at least two hours to break up with Aaron in person.

Universal Pictures Aaron goes to Cal State Dominguez Hills in the film.

The college that Aaron goes to, California State University Dominguez Hills, is actually a real school. The university has a cheer squad too, so Torrance would have been able to continue her cheerleading career if she followed him there.

However, since “Bring It On” takes place in San Diego, Torrance potentially lives about two hours from the college, so her decision to drive there just to break up with Aaron seems to require a lot of dedication.

Courtney and Whitney have matching backpacks.

Universal Pictures The girls both have baby-blue backpacks.

When Aaron drops Torrance off at school, Courtney and Whitney are sporting matching blue backpacks.

We don’t see the other cheerleaders wearing them, which seems to indicate that Courtney and Whitney made the choice to coordinate their bags on their own.

The cheerleading murder plot Torrance mentions actually (sort of) happened.

Universal Pictures The line was likely based on something that really happened in Texas.

After Torrance’s mother berates her for spending more time cheering than studying, Torrance comments that some mothers have killed to get their daughters on cheer squads.

Her mum’s quick reply that the mother in question “didn’t kill anyone” and, instead, just “hired a hit man” seems like a dark throwaway joke, but this comment could be referring to a real-life true-crime incident that occurred a few years before the movie was filmed.

In 1991, a Texas woman was convicted of solicitation of capital murder for attempting to hire a hit man to kill the mother of her daughter’s cheer rival, the Los Angeles Times reported.

This case later inspired a made-for-TV movie called “Willing to Kill: The Texas Cheerleader Story” (1992).

The lyrics to Rancho Carne High’s school song are hanging in the gym.

Universal Pictures They made up an alma mater for the fake school.

Torrance and her cheer team attend Rancho Carne High School. The school name and mascot were made up for the movie, but there are details and decorations in the background that make it feel more realistic.

The most noticeable example of this may be the Toros decals and stuffed mascots that can be seen throughout the movie, but viewers can also catch a glimpse of Rancho Carne’s alma mater (the school song) written out on a board in the gym.

Some of the made-up lyrics read, “Rancho Carne High/We pledge our loyalty/Our alma mater’s pride/Lives on in victory!”

The banners in the gym are hung in a seemingly random order.

Universal Pictures The sports banners don’t appear to be arranged in any sort of order.

Like many real high schools, Rancho Carne High has several banners hanging in the gym indicating the years that different sports teams placed at state competitions.

However, the banners don’t seem to be in any easily recognisable order.

Instead of being hung chronologically, there are banners from 1999, 1980, and 1956 all next to each other. There also appear to be some identical banners for 1999 and 1956 that appear at least twice in the same row.

The actor who played “Ballet Boy” is a professional choreographer.

Universal Pictures Brandon Henschel in ‘Bring It On.’

During the cheer tryout scene, one student performs an elaborate ballet routine. The actor, Brandon Henschel, is credited as “Ballet Boy,” and he also went on to appear as a dancer in “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” (2009).

Henschel’s dance moves during the scene look quite polished, which makes sense since he’s actually a professional choreographer who’s trained in multiple styles of dance.

One girl loses her shirt during cheerleading tryouts.

Universal Pictures The character dances to ‘Cherry Pie’ for her tryout.

One of the girls who tries out for the cheerleading team does an elaborate dance to Warrant’s “Cherry Pie,” which reportedly cost producers $US40,000 to licence.

While she’s standing on the gym floor at the beginning of her tryout, she’s wearing a colourful halter-neck shirt. But when she proceeds to dance on a table, she’s almost instantly wearing a bright-purple bikini top that she seemingly had on underneath.

We never see her remove her top, so it seems like more of a continuity issue, but it also may have been purposefully cut to avoid raising the film’s content rating.

Missy’s fake tattoo in “Bring It On” looks similar to the one actress Eliza Dushku wears in another role.

Universal Pictures; The WB Eliza Dushku in ‘Bring It On’ (left) and on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ (right).

Eliza Dushku starred on 20 episodes of The WB’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” many of which aired just before “Bring It On” was released.

Dushku’s first appears as Missy in “Bring It On” during cheer tryouts, where she cheekily wipes away her temporary tattoo with her middle finger.

“Buffy” fans may recognise the ink since it looks a lot like the one Dushku’s TV character Faith has.

Whether or not Dushku actually brought one of her own Faith tattoos to the set of “Bring It On,” the actress did tell Entertainment Weekly in 2015 that fans always reenact the tattoo smear for her.

“People do the middle-finger tattoo smear, which is odd because they’re giving me the finger,” she said.

Missy seems to pull her cheer application out of nowhere.

Universal Pictures Eliza Dushku in ‘Bring It On.’

When Missy walks into the gym, she isn’t holding anything. We can also clearly see that she doesn’t have anything in her hands when she wipes her fake tattoo away.

However, seconds later, when she is asked for her application papers, she holds them up as if they materialised out of thin air.

A football player knocks over a cooler, but it’s upright again moments later in a different shot.

Universal Pictures The mess must have been cleaned up fairly quickly.

When the Toros football team runs onto the field for the first game, one of the players knocks over an orange cooler and some cups.

However, when the cheerleaders run onto the field seconds later, the coolers on the field behind them are all perfectly upright.

The rival cheerleading team at the football game doesn’t have a consistent uniform.

Universal Pictures Only four members get to wear a uniform with a pop of colour.

Throughout the movie, dozens of cheerleading teams are shown in different uniforms, and most of them have a cohesive look. However, the opposing cheerleading team at the football game is wearing two different uniforms.

All of the cheerleaders seem to be wearing the same white and gold skirt, but only four members have a red top. The rest have a white top with red elbow details.

Maybe the four girls in red are the squad captains or the seniors, but either way, the different uniforms make for an incohesive team look.

There are sponsor banners in the competition gym showing real company names and logos.

Universal Pictures Viewers can clearly see signs for JanSport and TJ Maxx.

Some shows and movies choose to use fake company names to avoid product placement. But during the competition scenes in “Bring It On,” viewers can spot real brands on the sponsorship banners in the background.

Some of the brands shown throughout the movie include Nike, JanSport, and TJ Maxx.

Torrance has a lot of interesting decorations in her bedroom.

Universal Pictures She has some ‘The Wizard of Oz’ merchandise on display.

When Torrance’s bedroom is first shown at the beginning of the movie, viewers can see a lot of paraphernalia featuring her school’s mascot, the Toros, behind her bed. This includes a Toros stuffed toy, Toros stickers, and a ribbon that could be from a previous Toros’ cheer win.

Torrance also has a ton of characters from “The Wizard of Oz” sitting on a shelf, including Dorothy, the Lion, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and Glinda.

There’s a “Don’t Quit” sign in the background when Torrance thinks about quitting her role as cheer captain.

Universal Pictures The sign is visible in the scene where Torrance is dancing on her bed.

After the squad embarrassed themselves at the regional cheer competition, Torrance considers stepping down from her role as captain.

She thinks this over as she listens to the tape Cliff made her and goes from moodily lying on her bed to cheerfully dancing on it – which was apparently improvised by actress Kirsten Dunst.

Once Torrance is up on the bed, the camera has zoomed out enough to reveal an ironic “Don’t Quit” sign on her bedroom wall. This subtly foreshadows the next scene, in which Torrance announces that she refuses to give up her position as captain.

Bonus: This scene is one of the few moments from the movie that were recreated in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” music video in 2019.

Courtney wears the same shorts in two different scenes.

Universal Pictures The floral shorts made their way into a few different scenes.

Courtney dons a pair of white shorts with a floral print in two different scenes of the movie.

She wears them with a red sports bra during the first cheer practice, and she’s seen in them again, this time with a blue shirt, while trying to take over as cheer captain.

This wouldn’t exactly be an odd occurrence for a real high-school student, but it’s not something rom-com fans see often.

Torrance seems to have a signature necklace.

Universal Pictures The blue choker necklace makes several appearances.

Torrance is first seen wearing her blue, beaded choker necklace when Aaron picks her up for school at the beginning of the movie. Later on, she wears the same necklace while asking her dad to help raise money for the Clovers to go to nationals.

Other characters have consistent accessories throughout the movie as well, such as Cliff, who wears the same watch and necklace in multiple scenes.

Footage from the first practice scene is used again in a later montage.

Universal Pictures The cheer montage is an iconic part of the film.

After Torrance decides that the squad will train harder to create an original routine, there is a montage showing the team learning how to do things like dance and mime.

During this montage, however, the cheer team is also shown practicing the stunt that injured Carter at the first practice. Every character is wearing the same clothes, and comparing this scene to the earlier practice scene confirms that the exact same footage got recycled into the montage.

Cliff and Missy’s parents are never shown.

Universal Pictures Their parents are mentioned in passing but never shown on screen.

Despite there being multiple scenes set in Cliff and Missy’s large house, their parents are never shown.

The only mention of them seems to be when Missy tells Torrance that her parents are staying out late at a benefit. This explains why they aren’t shown during the sleepover scenes that night, but their parents are never at the house at any other point in the film either.

The Clovers and the Toros are the only cheer teams at nationals with midriff-revealing uniforms.

Universal Pictures Most of the teams were wearing uniforms with more coverage.

The scenes at nationals show dozens, if not hundreds, of cheerleaders in the background practicing and performing their routines.

Some of the teams shown have sleeveless uniforms while others have long-sleeved ones, but none of the background teams seem to have uniforms that show their stomachs – making the Clovers and the Toros the only cheerleaders with visible midriffs.

The name of the cheer association changes slightly throughout the film.

Universal Pictures The name changes from ‘cheer’ to ‘cheerleading.’

The banners at nationals read, “Universal Cheer Association Nationals,” which is also how the event is subtitled on the screen during the film.

However, when the Clovers receive their prize money, the check is from the “Universal Cheerleading Association.”

It’s only a subtle change in the film, but both of the iterations of the name are made up. There is, however, a real-life global cheer group called the Universal Cheerleaders Association.

