7 brilliant ways to start any presentation

When you speak in front of an audience, you have about a minute to capture people’s attention, establish credibility, orient them to a topic, and motivate them to listen, says Darlene Price, president of Well Said Inc. and author of “Well Said! Presentations and Conversations That Get Results.” So it’s imperative you make the most of that minute.

Here are seven smart ways to reel in your audience at the start of any presentation.

