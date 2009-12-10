Brilliant UK Banks May Just Delay Bonuses A Little To Avoid Windfall Tax

City bankers may delay paying Christmas bonuses until next spring, after the deadline for the Chancellor’s new 50 per cent levy has expired.



Alistair Darling said today that banks would have to pay the levy on any bonus paid to staff before April 5 to address public fury over City remuneration.

Only banks have to pay the levy – hedge funds and insurers are exempt, and any banker who is entitled to a guaranteed bonus will also escape the super-tax.

Read the whole thing at The Times UK >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.