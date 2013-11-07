TIME's New Cover Calls Chris Christie 'The Elephant In The Room'

Michael Kelley

The new issue of TIME features a brilliant triple entendre featuring Chris Christie.

The newly re-elected New Jersey governor is currently the premier Republican candidate, he’s a large presence, and he’s making his entire party uncomfortable with the way he’s crushing it.

Time says that the new issue explores why Chris Christie was “born to run,” an allusion to Christie’s musical idol Bruce Springsteen.

Check it out:

BYd COuCIAA6h6nTIMEThe new issue of TIME

