TIME's New Cover Calls Chris Christie 'The Elephant In The Room'

The new issue of TIME features a brilliant triple entendre featuring Chris Christie.

The newly re-elected New Jersey governor is currently the premier Republican candidate, he’s a large presence, and he’s making his entire party uncomfortable with the way he’s crushing it.

Time says that the new issue explores why Chris Christie was “born to run,” an allusion to Christie’s musical idol Bruce Springsteen.

Check it out:

TIME The new issue of TIME

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.