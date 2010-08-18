10 Sneaky Marketing Tricks That Got You Hooked

Photo: andreareportinglive via Flickr

The best advertising campaigns are ones that go unnoticed. They become so ingrained in society that they slip right under your nose and create a mainstream movement.A lot of what society considers normal actually originated from a creative mastermind with a large marketing budget.



Some companies even pulled some dirty tricks to get you hooked. Why else would Dasani water have sodium as an ingredient? The drink that is meant to refresh actually has dehydrating elements.

And Doritos contain extreme amounts of MSG, a drug that not only causes addiction, but also causes lab rat obesity.

From diamond engagement rings to bottled water, here’s how a few companies convinced us that we need their products to live our lives.

