10 Sneaky Marketing Tricks That Got You Hooked

The best advertising campaigns are ones that go unnoticed. They become so ingrained in society that they slip right under your nose and create a mainstream movement.A lot of what society considers normal actually originated from a creative mastermind with a large marketing budget.
Some companies even pulled some dirty tricks to get you hooked. Why else would Dasani water have sodium as an ingredient? The drink that is meant to refresh actually has dehydrating elements.
And Doritos contain extreme amounts of MSG, a drug that not only causes addiction, but also causes lab rat obesity.
From diamond engagement rings to bottled water, here’s how a few companies convinced us that we need their products to live our lives.
Behind the scheme: De Beers
The result: Almost all engagement rings now have diamonds
How it happened: Aw, that's sweet, you thought diamonds were romantic. They are, but only thanks to De Beers and the Great Depression.
In 1938, the son of the De Beers dynasty met with advertising agency N.W. Ayer. The campaign they created changed the perception of diamonds forever.
N.W. Ayer's market research revealed that the depressed state of the economy created a 50% decline in diamond sales and an even greater decline in their dollar value. Since they couldn't do much about the depression, N.W. Ayer suggested an advertising campaign that would shift society's attitude by strengthening the association of diamonds with romance.
Diamonds needed to be considered a gift of love. If diamonds had an emotional tie, people would be less likely to trade them in for cash during such trying times.
The campaign was so successful, it ranks #2 on Advertising Age's top 100 campaigns of the century. Diamonds went from a marketable jewel to a symbol of forever and eternal partnership.
Thanks in large part to De Beers, today's men are pressured into spending at least three months salary on rings for their brides-to-be.
Behind the scheme: Gillette and Harper's Bazaar
The result: Women now feel pressure to shave
How it happened: A 1982 article from The Journal of American Culture reveals that women shaving, in particular their underarms, was spawned by magazine marketing.
The article, 'Caucasian Female Body Hair and American Culture,' indicates that the hair-free revolution was engineered by a marketing blitz, The Great Underarm Campaign.
According to author Christine Hope, the underarm campaign, powered by Gillette, began in May, 1915, in Harper's Bazaar:
The first ad 'featured a waist-up photograph of a young woman who appears to be dressed in a slip with a toga-like outfit covering one shoulder. Her arms are arched over her head revealing perfectly clear armpits. The first part of the ad read 'Summer Dress and Modern Dancing combine to make necessary the removal of objectionable hair.'
Within three months, the once-shocking term 'underarm' was being used. A few ads mentioned hygiene as a motive for getting rid of hair, but most appealed strictly to the ancient yearning to be hip. 'The Woman of Fashion says the underarm must be as smooth as the face,' read a typical pitch.
Behind the scheme: Coca-Cola
The result: Soda highs and addiction
How it happened: When first created by John Pemberton, Coke's two key ingredients were cocaine and caffeine.
The soft drink at one point contained an estimated nine milligrams of cocaine per glass, but in 1903 it was removed. Talk about an addictive product.
Now Coca-Cola uses a cocaine-free coca leaf as a main ingredient, which is much less sketchy.
Behind the scheme: Pan American Coffee Bureau
The result: A daily dose of downtime for drinking coffee
How it happened: Most Americans steal a coffee break during the work day to get a burst of energy and refuel.
Thank Pan American Coffee Bureau's 1952 advertising campaign for making this widely acceptable.
According to Mark Pendergrast's book, Uncommon Grounds: the History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World, PACB's $2 million dollar annual advertising budget created this daily routine:
The bureau launched a radio, newspaper and magazine campaign with the theme, 'Give Yourself a Coffee-Break--And Get What Coffee Gives to You.' The bureau gave a name and official sanction to a practice that had begun during the war in defence plants, when time off for coffee gave workers a needed moment of relaxation along with a caffeine jolt.
'Within a very short space,' Charles Lindsay, the manager of the bureau, wrote in late 1952, 'the coffee-break had been so thoroughly publicized that the phrase had become a part of our language.'
After the campaign, 80% of polled firms introduced coffee breaks.
Behind the scheme: Cigarette/tobacco companies
The result: Cancer and heavy addictions.
How it happened: Thanks to Columbus, tobacco has long been a part of our history. But that doesn't excuse cigarette companies from using excessive amounts of nicotine to hook people.
Cigarette companies were clever marketers during World War I. American tobacco companies' products were included in military field rations. When the war ended, soldiers returned home with their nicotine addictions, which led to a drastic increase in sales.
Everyone now knows the harmful effects of cigarettes, but companies continue to lure smokers with addicting ingredients. Associated Content reports a 2006 study by the Massachusetts Department of Health. The study revealed that nicotine rates in cancer sticks have actually been going up. Nearly all cigarette brands have 10-20% more nicotine now than they did in 2000.
