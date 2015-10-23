19 brilliant ways to hack IKEA furniture

Kathleen Elkins
Image33 550x412IKEA HackersOne hacker used a basic cabinet to mount his bike.

IKEA furniture is notoriously ordinary.

But with a few extra tools and a creative mind, even the most basic furniture can be transformed into something unique.

We compiled some of our favourite IKEA hacks from ikeahackers.net, a blog updated hourly with clever furniture “hacks” from IKEA users all over the world.

Here are 19 brilliant ways to make your IKEA furniture look like it doesn’t come from IKEA:

IKEA

This Blanda Matt salad bowl doesn't usually get much further than kitchen tables.

Cost of one, 5' serving bowl: $US7.99

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Robert had bigger plans than tossing salads: He used them to create speaker enclosures.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

These Melltorp tables are pretty bland as is.

Cost of one table: $US65.00

IKEA Hackers

One hacker used four tables, two pieces of pine, and some screws to create a much more dynamic ping pong table.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

Normally, IKEA's laptop desks support academic or business work.

Cost of one laptop table: $US39.99

IKEA Hackers

But one creative hacker transformed two of them -- with help from some screws, L brackets, wheels, and gold spray paint -- into a classy bar cart.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

These recycling bins are a great way to sort paper and plastic.

Cost of one, 16-gallon recycling bin: $US12.99

IKEA Hackers

But we're far fonder of this rendition by Daniel Poling, who fashioned a host of bins into a wall dresser that would help any slob clean up their act.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

This stark white Jara lamp shade from IKEA is practically begging for a coat of paint.

Cost of one 18' lamp shade: $US14.99

IKEA Hackers

Meghan of Lakebay, Washington used the shade to glam up an otherwise dull chandelier. A coat of gold spray paint added a nice touch.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

You could certainly use this Ung Drill Frame as the decorative accent it's meant to be.

Cost of one frame: $US24.99

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Cher decided to get a little crafty, turning it into a cork board using a ton of wine corks she scored for free from a wine bar.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

IKEA's butcher block trolley is great for chefs on the go.

Cost of one kitchen cart: $US59.99

IKEA Hackers

With a touch of paint and a little ingenuity, hacker Brian slipped in an outdoor amp and an Apple AirPort Express to play tunes while he cooks out.

See his full process here.

IKEA

There's not much interesting going on with IKEA's table lamps.

Cost of one table lamp: $US4.99

IKEA Hackers

Reader Uta decided to give them a beachy feel with this easy DIY drift wood design.

See the full hack here.

IKEA

This shelving unit is probably meant for bookworms.

Cost of one shelving unit: $US149.00

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Martina turned it into an epic playpen for her dwarf hamster, Sonic.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

These chairs usually have their legs planted firmly on the ground.

Cost of one, wooden chair: $US25.00

IKEA Hackers

Hacker GVM gave them a lift, sawed off the seat and mounted them to his wall as DIY clothing racks.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

On its own, this standard coffee table might handle a board game at most.

Cost of one coffee table: $US149.00

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Steffen cut a massive hole down the middle and fashioned his table into a toy train display.

See the full hack here.

IKEA

Most IKEA mirrors are probably found on bedroom walls.

Cost of 4-pack of mirrors: $US8.99

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Jule used six mirrors to give an old desk a much-needed upgrade.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

This Lova bed canopy is meant to give drowsy slumberers summertime shade.

Cost of one canopy: $US14.99

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Erika found out it works just as well keeping her swarm of bees nice and cool on long afternoons.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

This simple kitchen skimmer probably sees a lot of pasta bowls.

Cost of one kitchen skimmer: $US4.99

IKEA Hackers

For hacker Pippa, it made the perfect base for a soap dish on her hard-to-fit round bathroom sink.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

IKEA's Bjursta dining room table doesn't have much to keep a kid's interest.

Cost of one wooden table: $US229.00

IKEA Hackers

Hacker Krystal sawed a couple of tot-sized holes for her twins to create the ultimate activity table.

See her full hack here.

IKEA

It's hard to imagine turning these Rektangel vases into anything other than a dumping ground for flowers.

Cost of one vase: $US2.99

IKEA Hackers

Two architects transformed the vases into this stunning bathroom display, using them as glass blocks in this Amsterdam loft.

See the full hack here.

IKEA

IKEA's bookcases are usually sold one or two at a time.

Cost of one bookcase: $US159.98

IKEA Hackers

In a stroke of brilliance, French hacker Chas Saunter stacked 60 of the things along his 11m x 4m (36' x 13') bedroom to create the library of any bibliophile's dreams.

See his full hack here.

IKEA

IKEA's Valje wall cabinets are handy, but nothing special.

Cost of one wall cabinet: $US25.00

IKEA Hackers

But with a few incisions, one can become a practical -- and decorative -- mounted bike rack.

See the full hack here.

YouTube

The Kura bed, Trofast storage frame, and Besta frame are all IKEA classics.

Cost of one Kura bed: $US209.00

Cost of one Trofast toy storage frame: $US79.99

Cost of one Besta frame: $US60.00

YouTube

But together, they can create the ultimate bed. A dad one-upped us all by building his son a bed equipped with a slide, secret room, interior pulley contraption, and bookcase.

See his full hack here.

