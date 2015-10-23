19 brilliant ways to hack IKEA furniture

IKEA furniture is notoriously ordinary.
But with a few extra tools and a creative mind, even the most basic furniture can be transformed into something unique.
We compiled some of our favourite IKEA hacks from ikeahackers.net, a blog updated hourly with clever furniture “hacks” from IKEA users all over the world.
Here are 19 brilliant ways to make your IKEA furniture look like it doesn’t come from IKEA:
Mandi Woodruff contributed to an earlier version of this article.
This Blanda Matt salad bowl doesn't usually get much further than kitchen tables.
Cost of one, 5' serving bowl: $US7.99
Hacker Robert had bigger plans than tossing salads: He used them to create speaker enclosures.
One hacker used four tables, two pieces of pine, and some screws to create a much more dynamic ping pong table.
Normally, IKEA's laptop desks support academic or business work.
Cost of one laptop table: $US39.99
But one creative hacker transformed two of them -- with help from some screws, L brackets, wheels, and gold spray paint -- into a classy bar cart.
These recycling bins are a great way to sort paper and plastic.
Cost of one, 16-gallon recycling bin: $US12.99
But we're far fonder of this rendition by Daniel Poling, who fashioned a host of bins into a wall dresser that would help any slob clean up their act.
This stark white Jara lamp shade from IKEA is practically begging for a coat of paint.
Cost of one 18' lamp shade: $US14.99
Meghan of Lakebay, Washington used the shade to glam up an otherwise dull chandelier. A coat of gold spray paint added a nice touch.
You could certainly use this Ung Drill Frame as the decorative accent it's meant to be.
Cost of one frame: $US24.99
Hacker Cher decided to get a little crafty, turning it into a cork board using a ton of wine corks she scored for free from a wine bar.
With a touch of paint and a little ingenuity, hacker Brian slipped in an outdoor amp and an Apple AirPort Express to play tunes while he cooks out.
Reader Uta decided to give them a beachy feel with this easy DIY drift wood design.
Hacker Martina turned it into an epic playpen for her dwarf hamster, Sonic.
These chairs usually have their legs planted firmly on the ground.
Cost of one, wooden chair: $US25.00
Hacker GVM gave them a lift, sawed off the seat and mounted them to his wall as DIY clothing racks.
On its own, this standard coffee table might handle a board game at most.
Cost of one coffee table: $US149.00
Hacker Steffen cut a massive hole down the middle and fashioned his table into a toy train display.
Hacker Jule used six mirrors to give an old desk a much-needed upgrade.
This Lova bed canopy is meant to give drowsy slumberers summertime shade.
Cost of one canopy: $US14.99
Hacker Erika found out it works just as well keeping her swarm of bees nice and cool on long afternoons.
This simple kitchen skimmer probably sees a lot of pasta bowls.
Cost of one kitchen skimmer: $US4.99
For hacker Pippa, it made the perfect base for a soap dish on her hard-to-fit round bathroom sink.
IKEA's Bjursta dining room table doesn't have much to keep a kid's interest.
Cost of one wooden table: $US229.00
Hacker Krystal sawed a couple of tot-sized holes for her twins to create the ultimate activity table.
It's hard to imagine turning these Rektangel vases into anything other than a dumping ground for flowers.
Cost of one vase: $US2.99
Two architects transformed the vases into this stunning bathroom display, using them as glass blocks in this Amsterdam loft.
In a stroke of brilliance, French hacker Chas Saunter stacked 60 of the things along his 11m x 4m (36' x 13') bedroom to create the library of any bibliophile's dreams.
But with a few incisions, one can become a practical -- and decorative -- mounted bike rack.
But together, they can create the ultimate bed. A dad one-upped us all by building his son a bed equipped with a slide, secret room, interior pulley contraption, and bookcase.
