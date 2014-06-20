22 Quotes That Take You Inside Elon Musk's Brilliant, Eccentric Mind

When Robert Downey Jr. found out that he was going to play Iron Man in the movies, he said, “We need to sit down with Elon Musk.”

That’s because Musk — colonizer of Mars, transformer of cars, shepherd of solar panels — is the closest thing we’ve got to a superhero.

Born in South Africa, he sold his first software — a game called Blastar — when he was only 11. He went on to found and sell a startup to Compaq for $US300 million in 1999, and parlayed that into a major stake in PayPal, which eBay bought for $US1.5 billion in 2002.

With that dough, he got into three world-changing companies: Tesla, SpaceX, and Solar City. And though Tesla and SpaceX nearly went bankrupt, each of the companies is now shifting their industries.

Yet Musk — with his 100-hour workweeks, estimated $11.7 billion net worth, and habit of never taking a note in meetings — remains enigmatic. So we went looking for clues to his vision, goals, and thinking process.

Here’s what we found.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.