Brightroll: $1 Million Says At Least One Advertiser Still Loves Pre-Roll Ads

Video ad network Brightroll says a mysterious, unnmed advertiser is going to spend $1 million on pre-roll ads across 30 different Web sites. Brightroll says it’s the largest single video ad buy ever reported, which is possible but kind of meaningless because advertisers don’t generally put out press releases when they make an ad buy. So let’s just say it’s the biggest-ever at Brightroll.



More interesting: Brightroll CEO Tod Sacerdoti says hated pre-roll ads are still favoured by advertisers shifting from TV to online video, and account for 50% of Brightroll’s business.

They may be effective, but studies show pre-roll ads–of any length–cause viewers to bolt before the video begins. So, anyone have a guess who dropped $1 million on pre-roll advertising?

