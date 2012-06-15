Grab A Burger And Catch A Classic Film At This Hot New Chelsea Eatery

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

Burgers sizzling on the grill, old movies playing in the background, and a Tiki bar serving up drinks–welcome to Brighton, the eatery at the Eventi Hotel in Chelsea that opened last month.The space is a change from the futuristic FoodParc that previously occupied it; when we recently stopped by to check it out, the General Manager said it was reminiscent of an “upscale fast food joint in Cape Cod.”



Steven Kamali brought in operator BLT Restaurants to create two pop-up venues, GO Burger and Fish Shack, featuring menu items including classic burgers and fish and chips.

There are multiple seating areas: an indoor option lit by string lights, an outdoor seating area in the atrium, and a movie theatre that shows old movies. It feels very nostalgic in a drive-in way, while still feeling modern, hip, and fun.

Upstairs there’s another new eatery, Humphrey, a sit-down restaurant with a mod vibe that serves classic American fare and has a piano bar for happy hours and evening events. The restaurant has a retractable roof that opens, giving customers a view of midtown Manhattan.

