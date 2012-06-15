Grab A Burger And Catch A Classic Film At This Hot New Chelsea Eatery

Meredith Galante
Burgers sizzling on the grill, old movies playing in the background, and a Tiki bar serving up drinks–welcome to Brighton, the eatery at the Eventi Hotel in Chelsea that opened last month.The space is a change from the futuristic FoodParc that previously occupied it; when we recently stopped by to check it out, the General Manager said it was reminiscent of an “upscale fast food joint in Cape Cod.”

Steven Kamali brought in operator BLT Restaurants to create two pop-up venues, GO Burger and Fish Shack, featuring menu items including classic burgers and fish and chips.

There are multiple seating areas: an indoor option lit by string lights, an outdoor seating area in the atrium, and a movie theatre that shows old movies. It feels very nostalgic in a drive-in way, while still feeling modern, hip, and fun.

Upstairs there’s another new eatery, Humphrey, a sit-down restaurant with a mod vibe that serves classic American fare and has a piano bar for happy hours and evening events. The restaurant has a retractable roof that opens, giving customers a view of midtown Manhattan.

The entrance to Brighton is super casual.

The decor transports patrons somewhere else--to a beach town, or a simpler time.

All of the kitchen space is open, so patrons can watch as their food is prepared.

The fish line is separate from the burgers.

This place is unlike anything else we've seen in Manhattan.

There was a light lunch crowd when we went, but there were still four people working in the fish kitchen.

When your food is ready, it lands here.

Grab a drink at the Tiki bar.

The general manager said they still get a lot of families, but its mostly a younger crowd.

The entire place was very festive.

During the evenings, there are two bartenders since the place gets packed.

It rained when we visited, but here's a peek at the outdoor atrium.

After you get your food and a drink, head to the movie theatre. There's always a classic movie playing.

When we visited, people were on lunch meetings enjoying the movie.

In the back of the movie theatre, there's even a bed. Be sure not to fall asleep!

We then wandered upstairs to Humphrey.

The dining area was very mod and hip.

The retractable glass roof was up since it was raining. But the movie screen was still visible.

The indoor shrubbery gives the place a garden feel, even when the roof is closed.

In the back, there are couches for the happy hour crowd to relax.

Humphrey's kitchen is huge since it also caters to hotel guests.

Humphrey's menu also features burgers. The Maytag Blue Burger with 100 per cent black angus beef, balsamic caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms sounded delicious.

The pizza oven was already preparing meals for the night's party.

In the back of the restaurant is the piano bar.

