This Free App Literally Saved A Man's Life

BrightNest is a home management app that helps you figure out how to optimise your house.It walks you through ways to best maintain and update your home, identifying safety issues, giving decoration tips, offering basic financial advice, and just generally making it less of a pain to own a home.



It’ll even send you occasional reminders to help keep you on top of household drudgery, like cleaning the fridge (when was the last time you actually did that?).

Doubt its value? Tell that to this BrightNest user, who only bought a fire extinguisher after the site recommended it:

“When I was prompted by your site, I figured I should just go on Amazon and order [a fire extinguisher] to have it shipped and be done…[It] arrived a few days later and I set it up on the basement stairs. Two days later I was watching a movie with my wife and we started to smell smoke. I ran downstairs as the fire alarm started to go off, grabbed the fire extinguisher, and saw my fluorescent lights for my garden sprouts had ignited.”

I put the fire out quickly. Thank goodness we were home and had a fire extinguisher ready. So thank you once again for your push to get me to buy a fire extinguisher.”

Want to learn more?

