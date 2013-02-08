This Free App Literally Saved A Man's Life

Photo: By DVIDSHUB on Flickr
BrightNest is a home management app that helps you figure out how to optimise your house.It walks you through ways to best maintain and update your home, identifying safety issues, giving decoration tips, offering basic financial advice, and just generally making it less of a pain to own a home.
It’ll even send you occasional reminders to help keep you on top of household drudgery, like cleaning the fridge (when was the last time you actually did that?).
Doubt its value? Tell that to this BrightNest user, who only bought a fire extinguisher after the site recommended it:
“When I was prompted by your site, I figured I should just go on Amazon and order [a fire extinguisher] to have it shipped and be done…[It] arrived a few days later and I set it up on the basement stairs. Two days later I was watching a movie with my wife and we started to smell smoke. I ran downstairs as the fire alarm started to go off, grabbed the fire extinguisher, and saw my fluorescent lights for my garden sprouts had ignited.”
I put the fire out quickly. Thank goodness we were home and had a fire extinguisher ready. So thank you once again for your push to get me to buy a fire extinguisher.”
Want to learn more?
You don't need to enter your street address, but your zip code is required so that BrightNest has a sense of the weather in your area.
Click on one of the items to see why you should do it. It will also provide instructions on the best way to carry these tasks out.
As mentioned, it's not limited to cleanliness. It offers some sound advice on making your home safe as well.
Want to be reminded to take care of a task later? Just set a date and let BrightNest tell you when the time has come.
