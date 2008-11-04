Brightcove Turning Off Free Video Hosting Service

Web video company Brightcove is getting rid of its free, ad-supported hosting service and is also shutting down Brightcove.tv, a site that showcases some of its members’ videos.



Why? Because neither made any money for the company. Brightcove makes the vast majority of its sales — more than 99% — from its subscription-based video hosting services, which it sells to companies like the Wall Street Journal (NWS), New York Times (NYT), and HBO (TWX). That means its free, ad-supported service — used mostly by smaller companies — generated less than 1% of its sales. Clearly not worth keeping.

Brightcove says it’d signed up some 44,000 publishers to its free service all-time. More than 5,000 people log in every month, and tens of thousands have videos that are still getting watched.

The company will offer those publishers a free month-and-a-half subscription to its “Basic” level paid service — which starts “below $1,000 a month.” After Dec. 17, publishers will either have to start paying or move their videos elsewhere.

(One good option for publishers with few demands: Vimeo‘s $60-year pro account, which we’ve been using for about a week — and like quite a bit.)

