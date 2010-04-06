Eyeing IPO, Brightcove Raises Yet More Money

Online video platform Brightcove confirms that it has raised another $12 million in series D funding from Accel Partners and General Catalyst Partners.



That brings the company’s total funding to date to $103 million according to CrunchBase. The company has a long — and strange — list of investors, including AOL, The New York Times, GE, IAC, and several Japanese ad networks.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jessica Vascellaro reports that Brightcove plans to go public soon, possibly next year.

The WSJ reports that the company is expected to generate $50 million in revenue this year, barely breaking even. So this $12 million may represent a final push toward that IPO so the investors can get out while the getting is still good.

