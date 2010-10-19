Brightcove Boasts That Its New CFO Has IPO Experience -- Guess Why

Brightcove is preparing to IPO in the first half of 2011, Reuters reports.



The web video company is expected to generate revenues of $50 million this year, and just barely break even.

Typically, you want revenue over $100 million before IPOing, Fred Wilson and others told us earlier this year.

CEO Jeremy Allaire wouldn’t talk IPO, but he tells Reuters he thinks the web-video world is due for some consolidation and Brightcove should doing the consolidating.

Presumably that’s how Brightcove would spend its IPO money.

Alternatively, he could be saying someone should buy Brightcove before it tries the public markets.

In other Brightcove news, today it announced the hire of a new CFO, Christopher Menard who came from Phase Forward, a company that IPO’d and eventually sold to Oracle.

