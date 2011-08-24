IPO FEVER: Brightcove Files To Raise $50 Million On The Public Markets

What market turmoil?



Online video player company Brightcove has just filed an S1 with the SEC to go go public. It’s looking to raise $50 million through the offering.

We’re digging through the filing right now, but here’s the key stats that jumped at us:

Revenue for the first six months of 2011 was $28.4 million, up from $20.3 million in the prior period.

The net loss for the first six months of 2011 was $9.7 million, and the company sees losses continuing into 2012.

The IPO is being underwritten by Morgan Stanley and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel.

Brightcove makes money by selling subscriptions to use its video technology. It has 3,295 customers in over 50 countries, according to the filing.

Here’s a better look at the company’s financials:

Photo: SEC

