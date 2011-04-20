Brightcove Goes Deep With LG For Video Delivery Via Connected Devices

LAS VEGAS — Brightcove, the big U.S. online video services company, is working closely with giant television maker LG to bring digital content to Net-connected television sets.



The alliance, announced in February, will take centre-stage in Boston next month when hundreds of Brightcove customers from around the globe gather for a two-day conference. The conference is sponsored by LG.

At NAB last week, we spoke with Bob Mason, co-founder and and CTO of Brightcove, about the LG alliance, the implementation of HTML 5, mobile apps vs. mobile Web and the future of Flash.

Andy Plesser

