Brightcove Announces Big App Services Initiative

BOSTON — Brightcove, the big Boston-based online video platform company, is expanding its services to build and power native Apps for the Apple iOS and Google Android platforms.



Last week, we had a briefing on the new initiative by SVP Jeff Whatcott who explains in this video how the exploding demand for Apps is driving this new business. The new offering is for video and non-video content producers, he says.

Initial company customers for its App solution are the A&E Network for its “Army Wives” show and the United States Department of State.

The new product was announced at the company’s global customer conference in Boston.

Andy Plesser

Disclaimer: Brightcove is a sponsor of Beet’s coverage week of the company’s conference taking place in Boston.

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



