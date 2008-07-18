Bright Side of $5 Gas: Stations Running Out Of "4"s

So sooner had gas station managers stocked up on 3s than gas blasted into the 4s:



New York Times: If one is the loneliest number, then four is the hottest — at least when it comes to gasoline.

With regular gas in New York City at a near-record $4.40 a gallon, station managers are rummaging through their storage closets in search of extra 4s to display on their pumps. Many are coming up short.

That’s why Vishal Nair, who runs the Lukoil station at Eighth Avenue and 13th Street in Greenwich Village, took another plastic number last week, turned it over and scribbled “4” on it with a black magic marker. The result was an obviously homemade “$4.47,” but it would have to do until he received the extra 4s he ordered months ago.

“Typically, we have a lot of 9s and 1s, and we had a shortage of 3s before we got a lot of 3s in,” Mr. Nair said.

Ironically, making all of those plastic signs will probably help gas prices spike to $5 a gallon—so, station managers, better stock up!

Now, we have to admit, we found out about this from last night’s Colbert Report, but, hey, we get our news from other sources too. Still, his take on the story is classic. Video below, from Comedy Central.*







*Note: an earlier version of this story included video from YouTube since the clip wasn’t yet on Comedy Central. As of Friday afternoon, someone, presumably Viacom, took it down from YouTube.

