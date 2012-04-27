The Brightest Purple Crab You've Ever Seen Was Just Discovered In The Phillipines

Scientists have discovered four new species of bright purple and red crabs on the island of Palawan in the Philippines.



The species of Insulamon freshwater crab, which are already facing pressure from mining activities, live exclusively on the island, researchers say.

Because they depend on freshwater at all stages of development, the sea keeps them from spreading to other places.

Check out the wild colours below:

Insulamon palawanense

Photo: Senckenberg Research Institute

Insulamon johannchristiani

Photo: Senckenberg Research Institute

Insulamon magnum

Photo: Senckenberg Research Institute

[via Inhabitat]

