Bright Automotive Releases (Some) Details On Its Hybrid Electric Van

Bright Automotive unveiled its hybrid van, the IDEA, this morning in Washington D.C. The spacey looking van will go 30 miles on a full charge. After that, it’s using gasoline. It is supposed to be able to travel 70 miles a day on a single gallon of gas.



The company did not disclose how much it would charge for its van. It aims to sell these to municipalities, not consumers. An interesting strategic decision that could work well. Municipalities need to purchase new vehicles regularly, and could be induced to purchase a van based on performance, not looks. Bright Automotive claims “for the 100 largest fleets in the U.S., each having on average over 1,000 vehicles like the IDEA in their fleet, the savings would average over $3 million a year.”

The dream is to crank out 50,000 of these on an annual basis by 2013. To get there, the company needs a loan from the Department of Energy to clear. Like most of these electric car startups, this is the early stage for the vehicle. It will require months, if not years of testing before it can appear on the roads.

