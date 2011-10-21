Meet The Brainy Beauty Hedge Fund Manager/Doctor Whose Fund Is Up 6% YTD

Dr. Brigette Roberts, a former Third Point money manager who completed her medical degree at age 23, is on the Fortune “40 Under 40: One’s To Watch” list.It should come as no surprise. She has quite a list of accomplishments under her belt.



She graduated from Harvard in 1995 with her bachelor’s in physics and chemistry. Then she attended NYU Medical School, where she graduated in 1999 and finished one year of general surgical residency in 2000.

Early in her career, she worked as an associate healthcare analyst at Thomas Weisel Partners and Sturza’s Medical Research. After that she worked as a portfolio manager for a $100 million portfolio at DKR Saturn for two years. She also did a stint as an analyst for Stifel Nicolaus, according to her Bloomberg profile.

In January 2005, she joined Dan Loeb’s Third Point as a healthcare portfolio manager and worked there for three years.

After leaving Third Point, Roberts, 36, launched a long/short equity healthcare hedge fund in 2009 called YYC Capital Management.

This year her healthcare hedge fund is up 6% YTD.

