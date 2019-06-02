14 things you probably didn’t know about Brie Larson

- There are a lot of things fans may not know about the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.
- Larson’s first acting gig was for Jay Leno, and she appeared in “13 Going on 30” back in 2004.
- The actress had a record deal back in the mid-2000s, and she released a solo album.
Around the time she was deciding on her stage name, the actress was rather fond of the American Girl Doll Kristen Larson.
So, she said, she decided to change her name to Larson “so Kirsten can be in our family.'”
On her first episode, she played a Girl Scout. On the second, she appeared as an uncredited “Roadkill Easy-Bake Oven Girl.”
In a 2017 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Larson said she thinks she did “about a dozen or two of these fake commercials” and the rest is Hollywood history.
“Our old neighbor in our apartment complex made his fat suit for ‘Fight Club,’” Larson told Fallon in the same 2017 interview.
Her second autograph was from Leno.
Larson said she was 18 at the time and when police showed up to the house party, she jumped out of a window because she thought she was going to be arrested.
Actress Rooney Mara caught up with Larson post-jumping out the window, and she said the two were lost in the snow when a man in a “full suit of armor made of aluminum foil” — he’d just been at a “LARPing” or live-action role-playing party — gave them a ride.
She appeared as one of the Six Chicks alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson.
The movie also featured her future “Avengers” costar Mark Ruffalo, who, according to Entertainment Tonight, only discovered they were both in the film in 2019.
Larson was Scott’s singing ex-girlfriend, and Evans played the ex of Scott’s new girlfriend.
She also signed a record deal and released a solo album in the mid-2000s, according to Billboard. Larson even tweeted in 2017 that she went on tour with singer Jesse McCartney in her pop-star days.
More recently, Larson had been spotted with her guitar on Instagram covering songs by singers like Maggie Rogers, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande.
She told Yahoo in 2015 her go-to songs are Usher’s “Burn,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and Destiny Child’s “Say My Name.”
After shooting serious subject matter for her Oscar-winning role in the dark movie “Room,” karaoke became a release for the actress.
“Late ’90s, early ’00s R&B — that’s my happy place,” Larson said.
She told IGN in 2005 that her 15th birthday party was even Nintendo-themed.
“It was awesome,” she told the publication. “I had a bounce house and I had all my friends dress up as their favorite Nintendo character and we played video games and had these giant blow-up hammers and whacked each other in the bounce house. It was very fun!”
She also tweeted at Nintendo in 2017 upon the release of the new Zelda game, and in another 2015 tweet, she called “Super Mario 3D World” one of the greatest achievements in Nintendo history.
Larson has even expressed interest in bringing a “Metroid” movie to life.
They worked together in 2006 on the “Farce of the Penguins” mockumentary, again in 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” and once more in Netflix’s “Unicorn Store” (which she also directed) that same year.
MCU alum Tom Hiddleston also appeared in the “Kong” film.
But Larson had to distance herself from her furry costar due to her allergies.
“It was like the joke on set because I could do really crazy things stunt-wise, but the cat was a big obstacle for me,” Larson told USA Today in 2019. “It’s weird how you can train and get your body to do insane things but allergies are kind of a hard stop. That’s where your body’s like, ‘That’s it.'”
Although the self-imposed isolation is nothing like the experience her character had in the film, Larson says she learned a lot about herself.
“I reminisced a lot about my past – on certain regrets or moments missed. I figured it was a process that Ma had gone through before Jack came along,” Larson told BBC.com in 2016. “It was stream of consciousness a lot of the time. I’d get really into it and get stuck in a 10-year-old mind for hours at a time,”
Larson later won the Oscar for best actress for her role in the movie.
“I am really passionate about mushrooms and I don’t mean the psychedelic ones,” she told the publication. “I am part of a mycological society in Los Angeles and we go foraging — you have to go about an hour outside Los Angeles to find them, but I also like to attend the Wine and Mushroom Festival in Mendocino [Northern California].”
Fans will also notice that “Mushroom Forager” is listed right after “Actor” in her Twitter bio.
Among the list were “Gossip Girl,” “The Hunger Games,” the new “Star Wars” films, “Spy Kids,” and “Avatar.”
She’d also auditioned for “Iron Man 2” and “Thor” before doing “Captain Marvel.”
By the time she was offered the Marvel superhero role, Larson said she was shooting “Kong: Skull Island,” and she said, “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me … ,” so she told them no.
After a few months of repeated asks from Marvel and a little pushing from her talent team though, Larson sat down for a meeting about the role and the producers finally sold her on it.
