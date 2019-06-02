14 things you probably didn’t know about Brie Larson

Brie Larson isn’t her given name, and her stage name was inspired by an American Girl Doll.

Per Today , Larson told Jimmy Fallon in 2015 that she was born Brianne Desaulniers, but she wanted to change it because she was sick of people mispronouncing her French surname.

Around the time she was deciding on her stage name, the actress was rather fond of the American Girl Doll Kristen Larson.

So, she said, she decided to change her name to Larson “so Kirsten can be in our family.'”