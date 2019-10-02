11 things you probably didn't know about Brie Larson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images How much do you know about the ‘Captain Marvel’ actress?

There are a lot of things you may not know about the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson.

Larson’s first acting gig was for Jay Leno.

The “Captain Marvel” star has appeared in movies with fellow MCU costars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans long before they were ever fighting side-by-side in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brie Larson has won an Academy Award for her role in 2015’s “Room,”shattered box-office records with “Captain Marvel,” and recently reprised her role as Carol Danvers in “Avengers: Endgame.”

And even though you’ve probably seen her name and watched her movies, there are a lot of things you may not know about the actress.

Here are 11 fun facts about Brie Larson.

Larson’s first acting gig was for Jay Leno.

NBC Here’s Brie Larson in one of the fake ads.

When Larson was about 7 or 8 years old, she appeared as an extra on “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.”

On her first episode, she played a Girl Scout. On the second, she appeared as an uncredited “Roadkill Easy-Bake Oven Girl.”

In a later interview with Jimmy Fallon, Larson said she thinks she did “about a dozen or two of these fake commercials” and the rest is Hollywood history.

You can watch a clip of one of her sketches on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” here.

Her first celebrity autograph was from Meatloaf.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Brie Larson didn’t get the autograph herself. It was given to her.

Although Jay Leno may have helped launch her career, Larson says the first autograph she ever got was from the singer Meatloaf – and it was a gift from her neighbour.

“Our old neighbour in our apartment complex made his fat suit for ‘Fight Club,'” Larson told Fallon in the same interview.

Her second autograph was from Jay Leno.

She once jumped out of a window at a college party.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Brie Larson is a bit of a rebel.

Although Larson never went to college, in 2015, she told Jimmy Fallon she attended a Brown University college party in between filming a movie.

Larson said she was 18 at the time and when police showed up to the house party, she jumped out of a window because she thought she was going to be arrested.

To make things even weirder, actress Rooney Mara was with Larson post-jumping out the window.

She said the two were lost in the snow when a man in a “suit of armour made of tinfoil” gave them a ride to safety.

Larson had a cameo in “13 Going on 30.”

Sony Pictures Brie Larson in ’13 Going on 30.’

The classic Jennifer Garner film had a whole host of celebrities in it, but you may have missed Brie Larson’s cameo.

She appeared as one of the Six Chicks alongside “Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson.

The funnier bit? The movie also featured future “Avengers” costar Mark Ruffalo, who only recently discovered they were both featured in the same film.

Read more:THEN AND NOW: The cast of ’13 Going on 30′ 15 years later

Larson also starred alongside Chris Evans long before “Avengers: Endgame.”

Universal Pictures Here’s how Brie Larson looks in the 2010 movie.

In 2010, Larson appeared in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” as the singing ex-girlfriend of Pilgrim.

Evans plays the ex of Pilgrim’s new girlfriend, Lucas Lee.

Larson was once in a band.

Larson is also a professional singer. She has singing credits for her films “Hoot,” “Room,” and “Scott Pilgrim.”

She was also signed to a record label and once released a solo album. During her pop-star days, Larson even went on tour with singer Jesse McCartney.

Since hanging up her guitar, Larson had been spotted on Instagram covering Maggie Rogers and even singing Ariana Grande.

She has some solid go-to karaoke songs.

Universal Pictures Brie Larson used karaoke to take her mind off of the dark subject matter in her movie ‘Room,’ where she plays a woman who was kidnapped and forced to live in a room and birth a son.

Larson might have been a professional singer, but she’s not above belting out an oldie during a work karaoke night.

Larson told Yahoo her go-to songs are Usher’s “Burn,” Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” and Destiny Child’s “Say My Name.”

“Late ’90s, early ’00s R&B – that’s my happy place,” said Larson of the songs she sang to wind down after shooting serious subject matter for her Oscar-winning role in the dark movie “Room.”

She’s a huge gamer.

Associated Press Brie Larson at San Diego Comic-Con.

Larson has never been shy about her love of video games.

When she was 15, she told IGN her birthday that year was Nintendo-themed.

She also tweeted at Nintendo upon the release of the new Zelda game and even called “Super Mario 3D World” one of the greatest achievements in Nintendo history.

Larson has even expressed interest in bringing a “Metroid” movie to life.

Larson and Samuel L. Jackson met before “Captain Marvel.”

Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, and Tom Hiddleston at the premiere of ‘Kong: Skull Island.’

Larson and Jackson share quite a bit of screen time in the latest Marvel instalment “Captain Marvel,” but this isn’t the first time the two actors have appeared alongside each other.

They worked together in 2006 on the “Farce of the Penguins” mockumentary and again in “Kong: Skull Island” and Netflix’s “Unicorn Store.”

MCU alum Tom Hiddleston also appears in the “Kong” film.

Despite having a feline friend in “Captain Marvel,” Larson is allergic to cats.

Marvel Studios Larson said Goose stopped her in her tracks on set.

As “Captain Marvel” fans already know, one of Larson’s on-screen costars is an adorable orange tabby cat named Goose.

Cute as he may be, Larson had to distance herself from her furry costar due to allergies.

“It was like the joke on set because I could do really crazy things stunt-wise, but the cat was a big obstacle for me,” Larson told USA Today. “It’s weird how you can train and get your body to do insane things but allergies are kind of a hard stop. That’s where your body’s like, ‘That’s it.'”

Larson confined herself to her home for a month to get in the mindset for her Oscar-winning role in “Room.”

A24 Brie Larson in ‘Room.’

While preparing for her role in the Oscar-winning film “Room,” Larson said she stayed home for a month to get more into the role.

Although the self-imposed exile is nothing like the experience her character had in the film, Larson says she learned a lot herself.

“It was [a] stream of consciousness a lot of the time. I’d get really into it and get stuck in a 10-year-old mind for hours at a time,” Larson told BBC.com.

Larson later won the Oscar for best actress for her role in the movie.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.