Brie Larson says playing Captain Marvel is still ‘the thrill of a lifetime’ 3 years after her MCU debut

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Disney/Marvel Studios

Brie Larson reflected on making her Marvel debut as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel three years ago.

“The novelty is not even close to wearing off,” Larson told Insider. “It’s the thrill of a lifetime.”

The star will return for a second “Captain Marvel” film and said she “had a really beautiful experience.”

Brie Larson said that three years after making her debut as Captain Marvel in the MCU, she’s still as enthusiastic about her superhero role.

“The novelty is not even close to wearing off,” Larson told Insider. “It’s the thrill of a lifetime. It’s the greatest honor and beyond my wildest expectations that I could help provide this symbol for people.”

She added: “Three years have just been the beginning for me of getting to see what the importance of having characters like this can do for people. It can bring strength, it can bring confidence, it can bring community, and so we’re just getting started and I’m really excited for people to see what’s next.”

‘Captain Marvel’ was released in March 2019. Marvel Studios

Larson’s casting as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel was officially announced in July 2016 as part of Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Larson made her first appearance as the titular superhero in “Captain Marvel.” The movie was released in March 2019 and costarred Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Jude Law as Yon-Rogg.

The Oscar-winning actress reprised the role the following month for the blockbuster ensemble film “Avengers: Endgame.” Most recently, she appeared in the mid-credits scene for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Brie Larson, Ben Mendelsohn, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lashana Lynch in ‘Captain Marvel.’ Disney/Marvel

Larson will return as Captain Marvel in a standalone sequel titled “The Marvels,” set for release on February 17, 2023, and helmed by “Candyman” remake director Nia DaCosta.

The cast includes Jackson, “WandaVision” star Teyonah Parris as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, “Ms. Marvel” actress Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and Zawe Ashton, who will reportedly play a villain.

Larson couldn’t spill any specific details about what fans can expect from “The Marvels,” but said that she “had an amazing experience” making the film.

“Our director, Nia DaCosta, is incredible in every way possible,” Larson said. “She’s such a leader, has such clear vision. I had amazing castmates and there’s just a huge sense of camaraderie. I had a really beautiful experience and I really love working with my Marvel family, so it was all good for me.”

The actress also said that training for the “Captain Marvel” sequel “definitely pushed me further” and she focused on “new challenges” this time around.

Until “The Marvels” hits theaters, fans can catch Larson reuniting with some familiar faces from the MCU in Nissan’s ad for the 2022 Super Bowl.

The “Thrill Driver” commercial, directed by Craig Gillespie, stars Larson, Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Dave Bautista (Drax). It also includes “Schitt’s Creek” stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara.

Larson said that being part of the ad was “an incredible excuse and opportunity” to see Gurira and Bautista again.

“It had been a while since we’d seen each other and it was fun,” she said. “We actually had a funny moment when we were doing press on set. Somebody asked us a question about the commercial and we all froze because we realized we had all been so used to Marvel, where we’re not allowed to talk about anything that we all thought we were gonna get tackled.”

“It was refreshing to just do something fun and silly and get to hang out,” she added. “And then also, it ends with this premiere and it’s been a while since I’ve got to wear a gown and get dressed up. So to be with friends, people that I love, and walk down a fake red carpet was really fun.”