Brie Larson had the perfect response to a question about her Oscar dress

Brie Larson is the frontrunner to win the Best Actress Oscar for “Room.” At an Academy Award press conference, she was asked what she’ll be wearing to the big show.
“That’s what you want to ask?” Larson asked the reporter. She then said that she wasn’t sure yet, but had a great reason why.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh
