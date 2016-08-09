The new 'Captain Marvel' actress is going to direct a movie

Oscar-winning actress and future Captain Marvel Brie Larson will make her directorial debut with “Unicorn Store.” She’ll also star in and produce the movie.

“Unicorn Store” will follow “a woman named Kit, who, after moving back in with her parents, receives a mysterious invitation to a store that will test her ideas of what it really means to grow up,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which originally reported the news.

Right now, Larson is most famous for “Room,” which landed her an Oscar for best actress earlier this year. She’ll also soon star in “Captain Marvel,” the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female-led superhero movie, the King Kong movie “Kong: Skull Island,” and “The Glass Castle,” based on the best-selling memoir by Jeannette Walls.

“Unicorn Store” was supposed to star Rebel Wilson and be directed by Miguel Artera way back in 2012, but the timing didn’t work out, according to THR. Now we’ll see Larson’s vision. The studio is planning to start the shoot this fall.

The movie industry doesn’t give many women the chance to direct, so it’s refreshing that Larson will have the reins. For independent movies like “Unicorn Store,” you can look at the statistics from the Sundance Film Festival, where women direct only one in seven movies. For big studio films, the statistics are even worse.

