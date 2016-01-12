Golden Globe winner Brie Larson could be Hollywood's next mega-star

On Sunday, Brie Larson won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama for “Room.” For months, people have been praising her for her performance as a woman who is kidnapped as a teenager and held prisoner for years.

At 26, she’s quickly gone from indie darling to mainstream star.

Before she ventured into acting, Larson started out her show business career as a teen pop star known for songs like “She Said.” She then gained attention for her role in 2013’s “Short Term 12,” before playing Amy Schumer’s sister in the hit comedy “Trainwreck.”

Now, she’s getting ready for blockbuster fame, as she’ll star in the “King Kong” prequel “Kong: Skull Island” in 2017.

Like Jennifer Lawrence, who Larson has been compared to, she quickly rose from indie actress to international star.

And thanks to “Room,” she could end up with an Oscar.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

