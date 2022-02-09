Brie Larson says that training for her role as Captain Marvel in the MCU ‘went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body’

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Brie Larson said that training for her role as Captain Marvel in the MCU exceeded her expectations.

“I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body,” the actress told Insider.

Larson said that for the “Captain Marvel” sequel, her fitness goal was to make her body “more limber.”

Brie Larson said that the strides made to get into superhero shape for her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe exceeded her own expectations.

“I affectionately called myself ‘an introvert with asthma’ before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn’t know that I don’t even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath,'” Larson, who’s promoting her multi-year partnership with Nissan and the brand’s 2022 Super Bowl ad, told Insider.

She continued: “So, I started this journey thinking I’ll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body.”

Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel.’ Marvel Studios

Larson’s casting as Captain Marvel was officially announced back in July 2016 as part of Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Like other stars who have joined the MCU, the Oscar-winning actress trained hard in the lead-up to her debut.

She chronicles her fitness milestones — like pushing a nearly 5,000 pound (2,268kg) Jeep while her trainer, Jason Walsh, was inside — on Twitter, Instagram, and her YouTube channel and has continued to give fans insight into her exercise routines.

“Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds (181kg), deadlift 200 pounds (91kg), push my trainer’s Jeep, I mean, it’s an incredible experience to realize what’s inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible,” Larson said. “And I have Carol to thank for that.”

“That’s part of why it’s no surprise to me that this character has been able to reverberate outward, because she first and foremost changed my life,” she added. “So it makes sense to me that she could change other lives too.”

‘Captain Marvel’ was released in 2019. Marvel Studios

Larson made her first appearance as the superhero in 2019’s “Captain Marvel” and reprised the role later that year for “Avengers: Endgame.” Most recently, she appeared in the mid-credits scene for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Larson will return for a “Captain Marvel” sequel called “The Marvels,” currently set for release on February 17, 2023.

The actress couldn’t share too many details about the standalone sequel but told Insider that she spent “many months” training.

Larson said that it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how much time she dedicated to workout specifically for “The Marvels” because she doesn’t stop training anymore.

Instead, fitness has become an ongoing, “huge part” of her regular routine.

Still, the actress said that her training for the upcoming film “definitely pushed me further” because she had “different goals” this time around.

“I wasn’t gonna try to break my deadlifting record or hip thrust record,” Larson explained. “To me, it felt like I had done that. I wanted to focus on new challenges.”

Brie Larson in the mid-credits scene of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Disney/Marvel Studios

Just as Carol’s powers have been evolving throughout her time in the MCU, so have Larson’s real-life capabilities.

“In the first film she’s developing that strength, and so I was developing my own personal strength with this one,” the actress said. “She’s already got more mastery over her powers. She can fly now. And so having my body more limber, more ready for these types of movements like wirework, which I didn’t have to do as much on the first one, was the main goal.”

Larson said that she primarily focused on being able to execute everything required of her, making sure that “my body was just a tool, a machine that could be thrown into whatever.”

The “Unicorn Store” star said that her “main goal” was to be able to do a one-arm pull-up. Within a few months of practicing, she was able to perform it on her left and right arms. Then she set a new goal — a one-arm push-up — and “sure enough,” she got the hang of it.

“I just started to get kind of obsessed with it,” Larson said. “When people say like, ‘Oh, girls can’t do that,’ it just makes me wanna do it even more. So there were huge accomplishments this time and I just feel like my body’s just getting more and more used to this and more and more excited. Now, it feels weird to not train. I look forward to it.”