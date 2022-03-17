Same-day loan startup Bridgit has raised a further $7.7 million as it seeks to meet demand for non-bank financing in the booming property market

Nick Jacobs and Aaron Bassin

The Australian non-bank lender seeks to service the gap left by the major banks unwilling to offer bridging loans for buyers.

The startup allows its customers to access the value of their property, so they can buy their next home without selling first.

Non-bank lenders offering financing solutions are becoming increasingly accepted, the company said.

Australian non-bank financing startup Bridgit has raised $7.65 million in a new funding round, as the startup seeks to service the gap left by the major banks unwilling to offer bridging loans for buyers.

The company aims to transform access to bridging home loans using proprietary technology that enables same-day, and even same-hour, approvals for customers.

Aaron Bassin, chief executive of Bridgit, said he has “immense confidence that our product will change the way people finance their next home,” within a landscape that has seen waves of banks shut their doors to borrowers since the start of the pandemic.

One of Australia’s largest bridging loan providers, Adelaide Bank, recently announced it will now only provide loans to existing customers.

The Sydney-based start-up, which booked $400 million in loan applications last year, saw its latest equity funding round co-led by Australian tech VC OIF Ventures and ethical investor Perennial Partners.

Recently rebranded from ‘TechLend’, Bridgit also gained support from Silicon Valley finance debt facility Partners for Growth, which has previously backed fintechs including Zip.

The new funds follow $50 million in venture debt from Partners for Growth in August.

The company was founded in 2021 by Bassin, former head of strategy at MoneyMe, and mortgage broker Nick Jacobs, who became frustrated with the limitations of traditional home loans.

At its core, Bridgit allows its customers to access the value of their property, so they can buy their next home without selling first.

Using software that leverages property data and assesses risk, the startup is able to approve loans within hours and days that allows homeowners to access fast liquidity traditionally not available through the big banks.

Recent ABS figures show new loan commitments for housing rose 4.4% to a record high value of $32.8 billion (seasonally adjusted) in December 2021. As a consequence non-bank lenders offering financing solutions are becoming increasingly accepted, the company said.

Bridgit says it will use the recent injection of funds to enhance its technology, with major investment into scaling up product capabilities, including the ongoing development of its property data analysis software.

Bassin said the strong demand from investors in this latest round was a clear vote of confidence moving forward.

“This funding gives us the ability to build out our team and further develop a successful business culture that’s ready to disrupt the industry. Having the support from strategic investors helps us continue to scale our technology across Australia,” Bassin said.

“We’re also continuing to strengthen relationships with our broker partners who have historically struggled to support borrowers in the bridging loan space through traditional lending avenues.

“We are committed to serving homeowners who want more flexibility to use the equity in their homes for the next stage of their lives,” he said.

Ryan Sohn, portfolio manager at Perennial Partners, said the oversubscribed round was evidence the Australian lending sector was “ripe for disruption”.

Strong property prices and a growing mortgage debt to GDP ratio was accelerating demand for innovation in alternative financing models, he said.

“We’re pleased to back Bridgit in their mission to provide homeowners a better alternative and look forward to seeing them further innovative and expand in market,” Sohn said.