Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio to individual investors: Market timing is 'like playing poker' against world's best

This week’s episode of The Bottom Line with Henry Blodget includes Part 2 of Henry Blodget’s extended interview with Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio. Highlights of this second part of the interview include:

Why investors should expect low stock market returns going forward — in the range of 3% to 4%

What Dalio tells family friends when they ask him how to invest

Why market-timing is like ‘playing poker’ against the world’s best financial minds

Dalio’s response to Warren Buffett’s criticism of fees charged by the hedge fund industry

