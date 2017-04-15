US

Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio to individual investors: Market timing is 'like playing poker' against world's best

Business Insider

This week’s episode of The Bottom Line with Henry Blodget includes Part 2 of Henry Blodget’s extended interview with Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio. Highlights of this second part of the interview include:

  • Why investors should expect low stock market returns going forward — in the range of 3% to 4%
  • What Dalio tells family friends when they ask him how to invest
  • Why market-timing is like ‘playing poker’ against the world’s best financial minds
  • Dalio’s response to Warren Buffett’s criticism of fees charged by the hedge fund industry

