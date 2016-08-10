The Bridgewater employee who filed a sexual harassment claim has left for KKR

An employee of Bridgewater Associates who filed a sexual harassment complaint against his supervisor has withdrawn the complaint and started a new job at private equity firm KKR.

With about $150 billion under management, Bridgewater is the world’s largest hedge fund.

Chris Tarui filed a complaint earlier this year with a Connecticut agency, alleging the harassment and describing Bridgewater as a “cauldron of fear and intimidation” that kept him silent about the harassment.

Tarui withdrew his claim earlier this week and did not receive any financial compensation from the firm, a Bridgewater spokesman said. The supervisor who is alleged to have harassed Tarui is still employed at the hedge fund.

When the

The New York Times last month reported on the complaint, Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio later called the Times’ story a “

distortion of reality.“

Still, the case has drawn scrutiny to Bridgewater’s unique culture, which Dalio describes as radical transparency. At the fund, employee conversations can be recorded and viewed by other employees.

Like many companies, Bridgewater requires employees to agree to settle claims in private arbitration, keeping matters out of public view. The public agency filing in Connecticut, however, revealed the details of the allegations.

Reached by telephone, Tarui declined to comment. His LinkedIn page says that he started as a director at private equity firm KKR this month. A KKR spokeswoman confirmed the move.

