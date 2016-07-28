Bridgewater slams the New York Times and calls its story a 'distortion of reality'

Bridgewater Associates Bridgewater founder, chairman, and co-CIO Ray Dalio.

Bridgewater Associates has fired back at the New York Times for its recent story on the company’s culture, “At World’s Largest Hedge Fund, Sex, Fear and Video Surveillance.“

“Although we continue to be reluctant to engage with the media, we again find ourselves in the position of being left with no choice but to respond to sensationalistic and inaccurate stories, both to make clear what is true and to do our part in fighting against the growing trend of media distortion,” the company said in a statement.

“To let such significant mischaracterizations of our business stand would be unfair to our hard-working employees and valued clients who understand the reality of our culture and values,” the statement added.

It said that New York Times reporters Alexandra Stevenson and Matthew Goldstein “never made a serious attempt to understand how we operate,” and that they weaved together disparate stories in order to create a sensationalised image of the $154 billion investment firm.

The New York Times story, which was published on Tuesday, drew from a complaint with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, in which a 34-year old Bridgewater employee named Christopher Tarui, who is currently on leave, accuses a superior of sexual harassment.

Bad things happen behind closed doors

Tarui says that the company, which has a culture of “radical transparency” in which every meeting is recorded, tried to get him to withdraw his complaint. Intimidation is a focal point of the NYT story, which also includes interviews with seven former employees and a filing with the National Labour Relations Board.

What seemed clear from the story was that Bridgewater’s constant surveillance actually acted as a form of enforcing self-censorship. Bridgewater does not see it that way.

“The New York Times portrayed our taping of meetings as creating ‘an atmosphere of constant surveillance . . . that silence[s] employees who do not fit the mould.’ It is well known that Bridgewater’s taping of meetings is instead done to enable employees to hear virtually all discussions happening at the firm for themselves,”

the firm said in its statement.

It continued: “We make these tapes available to employees because we believe strongly that in order to have a real idea meritocracy, people need to see and hear things for themselves rather than through the spin of others. We also believe that bad things happen behind closed doors so that such transparency is healthy.”

It also touted a recent anonymous employee survey in which “employees rated their agreement with the statement ‘I believe that Bridgewater’s culture and principles are key to its success” a 4.4 out of 5.”

Bridgewater also said that parts of the NYT report were patently false. Specifically, it said that employees are not sometimes asked to lock away their personal cell phones, unless they are on the trading floor, in which case that is standard practice for the industry. It also said that the firm had not lost billions due to performance.

