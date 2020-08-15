The world's largest hedge fund dumped these 5 investments last quarter as the coronavirus recovery raged

Eoin Noonan/Web Summit/Getty Images

Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, released in an SEC filing what investments it bought and sold in the second quarter on Wednesday.

The hedge fund, founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, exited positions in a number of exchange-traded funds and Canadian banks amid the coronavirus pandemic recovery.

Here are the top five investments that Bridgewater Associates dumped last quarter.

The largest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, dumped a number of investments in the second quarter as the coronavirus pandemic recovery raged.

The hedge fund, founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, exited 153 holdings entirely and decreased holdings in 177 investments in the second quarter, according to a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

A majority of the positions that the firm exited were exchange-traded funds that track Treasury bonds, high-yield corporate debt, and emerging markets. Bridgewater also dumped shares of a number of Canadian banks during the quarter.

On the flip side, the firm also added to its portfolio during the quarter, boosting its total value to $US5.96 billion, a roughly 18% jump from the previous three-month period. Bridgewater bought 137 new holdings and added to 68 existing positions, including ploughing nearly half a billion dollars into gold.



Here are the top five holdings that Bridgewater exited in the second quarter, according to a list compiled by Bloomberg:

1. iShares Barclays 20+ year Treasury Bond ETF

Ticker: TLT

Shares sold: 1.69 million

1.69 million Market value: $US279.1 million

2. iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Ticker: HYG

HYG Shares sold: 1.49 million

1.49 million Market value: $US115.2 million



3. iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Ticker : EMB

: EMB Shares sold: 812,571

812,571 Market value: $US78.6 million

4. Royal Bank of Canada

Ticker: RY

RY Shares sold: 465,072

465,072 Market value: $US28.6 million

5. Toronto-Dominion Bank

Ticker: TD

TD Shares sold : 593,053

: 593,053 Market value: $US25.1 million



