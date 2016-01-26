Victoria's Secret model who says she is relentlessly shamed for her body has a message for critics

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Bridget Malcolm in the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.’

Victoria’s Secret model Bridget Malcolm has some words for people who think she’s too thin.

“I get a lot of people telling me I’m too skinny and I’m like, ‘Newsflash: I’m a model, we’re skinny,'” she said in a recent interview with Elle Australia.

“I’ve just started to ignore it,” she went on. “If you give them anything they’re going to take it and run with it and make it worse. So I think I’m just rising above. And I know I’m doing a good thing by my fans. I know that I’m a healthy role model and that I’m doing the right thing. I also know that I don’t have an eating disorder and that there’s nothing wrong with me so I’ve just shut out all that nonsense now and it’s been a lot nicer for it.”

Malcolm made waves in November when she posted a photo on Instagram bequeathing people to stop “skinny shaming.”

“Can we STOP with the skinny shaming please?” She wrote at the time. “I am extremely fit and healthy and am not in the slightest way anorexic. I have worked hard to look like this and am proud of my body. I may not be the curviest but I am a woman who has every right to look the way I do. Maybe today take a look inside yourself and wonder why you feel the need to shame strangers over the Internet about their bodies. Peace and love to you all — let’s change the conversation.”

For what it’s worth, Malcolm, who walked the runway in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, works extremely hard to stay in shape — as do all of the models, hence the hashtag #TrainLikeAnAngel.

“The Victoria’s Secrets models work hard for their bodies. It’s not like other types of model ling where you can get away with just being slender. These girls work hard, it’s a part of their job, and I think the hashtag [#TrainLikeAnAngel] encapsulates that spirit. And so now that I am one of the Victoria’s Secret models I can show people that this is what I do to stay in shape and to look the way I do,” she said to Elle Australia.

She does, however, eat; she told Elle Australia that one of her guilty pleasures is “sweet potato fries.”

“I don’t like sweet stuff, I like fried stuff,” she said. ” I don’t make them myself — I’m shocking in the kitchen!”

Although Malcolm’s activism may seem dissonant with many body positivity movements encouraging women of all sizes to feel comfortable with their bodies, it raises a fair point — that no body, thin or fat, should be cruelly scrutinised.

