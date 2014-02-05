Fired Chris Christie Aide At The Center Of The George Washington Bridge Scandal Pleads The Fifth

A law firm for former deputy chief of staff to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said late Monday that she would not surrender documents subpoenaed by a committee investigating the evolving George Washington Bridge scandal.

A letter from her lawyer, Michael Critchley, cited Kelly’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and Fourth Amendment privacy rights in refusing to comply with the subpoenas.

Kelly was one of 20 recipients of a subpoena for documents from a state legislative committee investigating why access lanes onto the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., were closed in September.

“Here, the information demanded from Ms. Kelly by the committee … directly overlaps with a parallel federal grand jury investigation being conducted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey,” Critchley wrote in the letter.

“As such … Ms. Kelly asserts her rights under the Fifth Amendment of the United States Constitution and New Jersey law and will not produce the information demanded by the Committee.”

New documents released in early January showed Kelly sent an Aug. 13 email to Wildstein that read: “Time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

“Got it,” he replied.

Christie fired Kelly, along with former campaign manager Bill Stepien, the next day at the start of a marathon press conference on the revelations.

Christie appeared Monday night on his regular radio program, “Ask the Governor” on New Jersey’s 101.5 FM station, where he again denied any participation in the lane-closing scheme. He also briefly addressed news of Kelly’s refusal to turn over documents, saying that “it doesn’t tell me anything.”

Many of the 20 receiving subpoenas have asked for extensions to turn over their documents. The New Jersey legislature’s Select Committee on Investigation said Monday that it had begun receiving documents from some of the 18 individuals and two organisations involved in the subpoenas.

Here’s the letter, provided by Critchley’s office:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.