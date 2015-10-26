Pep Boys finally finds a buyer, and the stock is up 22%

Getty Images/Duane Prokop Pep Boys has a buyer in Bridgestone.

Car part supplier Bridgestone is buying out Pep Boys in a $US835 million deal, or $US15 per share. The deal takes the auto repair and service center off markets at a premium of more than 23%.

Pep Boys stock shot up 22% in premarket trading on the news.

It’s not the first time Pep Boys had considered the advances of a bidder in recent years. After a lengthy back-and-forth with Alec Gores’ private equity firm in 2012, the company and its prospective buyer abandoned their agreement, sending Pep Boys shares down sharply.

2015, however, has been a good year for Pep Boys investors. The stock was already up more than 20% by the time Bridgestone submitted a bid.

Pep Boys has more than 800 locations across 35 states. Bridgestone Americas, the buyer, is a subsidiary of Japan’s Bridgestone; it is perhaps best known for tire brands including Firestone and Bridgestone.

JPMorgan was the advisor to Bridgestone on the transaction and Pep Boys received advice from Rothschild, according to a statement.

